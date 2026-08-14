Indian professional reveals how his net worth jumped from Rs 1 crore to Rs 7.5 crore in 3 years

New Delhi:

A 37-year-old Indian professional has shared how his net worth grew from around Rs 1 crore to Rs 7.5 crore in just three years after he moved to the Middle East for a management consulting job. He detailed his career, earnings, savings and investments in a Reddit post titled "From Rs 1 Cr at 34 to Rs 7.5 Cr at 37: My Middle East Consulting Journey".

The man said he holds an engineering degree and an MBA from top Indian institutions and now works at a leading management consulting firm. According to his account, a combination of career moves, higher earnings and savings helped him build his wealth significantly after relocating to the Middle East.

How his career and salary grew

The professional said he started working at 22 as a graduate trainee, earning Rs 10 lakh a year. After completing his MBA, he moved into management consulting at 26, when his annual income was around Rs 25 lakh.

At 29, he made another career move, switching to an industry role with a yearly package of Rs 40 lakh. His compensation continued to rise over the next five years, eventually reaching Rs 65 lakh.

During this period, he said he built a net worth of around Rs 1 crore. His investments were spread across EPF, gold, stocks and real estate, gradually helping him build a financial base before his next major career move.

Middle East job pushed his wealth higher

At 34, he returned to management consulting and moved to the Middle East for a new role. The relocation brought a substantial jump in his earnings, with his compensation rising to around Rs 3.5 crore, or approximately $400,000, on a tax-free basis.

The difference in earnings appears to have accelerated his savings considerably. "At the age of 37 now, I have saved close to Rs 6.5 crore (in the last 2.5 years) and grown my net worth to around Rs 7.5 crore," he wrote.

He also shared details about his current assets. According to his Reddit post, he owns three fully paid properties in Mumbai, has around 700 grams of gold through physical holdings and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), and has approximately Rs 30 lakh invested in equities.

His next financial goal, he said, is to put more money into his equity portfolio.

(Image Source : REDDIT)The Reddit post

Reddit users react to his financial journey

The post drew plenty of attention from Reddit users, many of whom found his career progression and savings journey motivating.

One user said the post had given them a much-needed push to think more seriously about their own career and finances. "This was genuinely motivating to read. Seeing how you built your career step by step and then used the opportunity in the Middle East to accelerate your savings gives me a lot to think about. Thanks for sharing your journey."

Another praised the amount of work that must have gone into reaching that point. "This is a seriously impressive journey. There must have been years of long hours, difficult decisions and plenty of hard work behind those numbers. Reaching this level of financial security by 37 is something you should be proud of."

A third user described the Middle East as an unusually attractive opportunity for people focused on building wealth. "The Middle East can really change the wealth-building equation when you combine high salaries with the tax advantages. It almost feels like a cheat code for people who manage to land the right roles and make the most of the opportunity."

Another Reddit user wanted to know more about his international career move and how others could pursue a similar path early on. "Could you explain a little more about how you managed to make the move to another country? I'd also love to know what someone early in their career should focus on if they want to create a similar opportunity for themselves."

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