Bengaluru woman meets man earning over twice her salary for marriage, rejects him after he asks this question

New Delhi:

A Bengaluru woman's recent arranged marriage meeting took an unexpected turn when a conversation about work and financial independence led her to reject a man who earned more than twice her salary. What began as a meeting arranged by her mother quickly became a discussion about whether she would continue working after marriage.

The woman, who goes by Nandini M and uses the handle @your_niaaaa on X, said she was never particularly interested in getting married and was clear that she wanted to remain financially independent. Her account of the meeting, including the moment she rejected the proposal while eating French fries, has since sparked a wider conversation online about marriage, careers and expectations from working women.

Why Nandini refused to leave her job

Nandini said her mother had encouraged her to meet the man a few months ago. According to her, he earned Rs 2 lakh a month, while she worked in IT and earned Rs 90,000.

She said he lived with his parents, who were financially dependent on him. His married sister was also a homemaker and, according to Nandini, occasionally visited the family for gifts and financial assistance.

Nandini said her own situation was quite different. She lives alone, has no dependants and does not have many major responsibilities. She also described herself as someone who has always enjoyed being lazy and spends much of her free time in bed.

Marriage was not something she was particularly keen on either, but she agreed to meet him after her mother's insistence.

During the conversation, the man asked her, "Since you are a feminist, will you contribute 50 percent of the family expenses after marriage?" Nandini said yes. He then asked whether she would instead leave her job and become a homemaker.

Her answer was no to both options.

The conversation took a more pointed turn when he asked, "Why do women even need to be financially independent?"

Nandini said she was not offended by the question and was eating French fries during the conversation. She then asked him, "If you want a dependent wife, why not marry someone who actually wants to be a homemaker? Why are you trying to convince a working woman to become dependent on you?"

She rejected the proposal while eating fries

According to Nandini, the man's expression changed after she responded. He still tried to convince her to marry him and eventually asked, "So you are rejecting me?"

Nandini said yes.

"Yes. You deserve better. I am a feminist and I like being independent," she replied.

She then finished her food, paid her half of the bill and left.

The meeting also had consequences at home. Nandini said her mother was upset with her decision and did not speak to her for two weeks. The two have since made up and, according to Nandini, things are fine between them now.

People support her decision online

Nandini's post attracted plenty of reactions, with many users backing her decision to walk away rather than compromise on something she considered important.

One commenter said the story was both entertaining and relatable, while also praising Nandini for making a decision that worked for her. The user also felt that people should be more upfront about their expectations before entering marriage. "You knew what you wanted and stood by it, and honestly, that's the important part. It would be so much easier if people were clear about their expectations from the very beginning."

Another user offered a short message of support. "Good for you, champ. You know what you want, and you deserve someone who respects that."

A third commenter questioned why Nandini should be pushed towards marriage at all if she wanted to maintain an independent lifestyle. The user argued that marriage should be a personal choice rather than something people are expected to do because of social pressure. "If independence is important to you, that's completely fair. And if marriage isn't something you want, your mother shouldn't have to push you into it. Marriage should be about building a life together, not fulfilling a social expectation."

Another user admitted that their view of the situation changed as they read Nandini's account. They felt that someone looking for a homemaker should simply find a partner who wants that life, rather than trying to persuade a financially independent woman to give up her career. "I was unsure about your point at first, but I get it now. If someone wants a homemaker, they should find someone who wants that too, rather than asking an independent woman to give up her career."

Others were even more direct in their support. One user wrote, "You made the right call for yourself." Another commented, "Some people simply refuse to change their mindset."

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