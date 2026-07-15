Pet dog dies minutes after owner's funeral procession begins in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi:

The bond between humans and their pets is often described as unconditional, but sometimes, real-life stories leave people speechless. A heartbreaking incident from Madhya Pradesh's Betul has touched thousands after a pet dog named Duggu reportedly died just minutes after the funeral procession of his owner began.

Family members say Duggu wasn't just a pet. According to PTI, the dog had spent 15 years by his owner's side, and even in his final moments, he refused to leave him.

Duggu refused to leave his owner's side

According to the family, Pradeep Jain (67) passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal. His body was later brought to Betul for the last rites.

As relatives prepared for the funeral, Duggu stayed close to his owner and refused to move away from the body. Concerned by the dog's distress, family members initially locked him inside another room. However, seeing how restless he had become, they eventually let him out.

He followed the funeral procession

Eyewitnesses said Duggu quietly walked alongside the funeral procession as it made its way towards the cremation ground. After walking for some distance, the dog suddenly collapsed. Initially, those present believed he had fainted. But when people checked on him, they realised Duggu had passed away. The emotional incident left everyone present deeply moved.

The family gave Duggu a final farewell too

Touched by the extraordinary bond between the two, the family decided Duggu deserved a farewell of his own. According to local residents, Duggu was buried near Ganj Mokshadham, the same cremation ground where Pradeep Jain's last rites were performed. Many locals gathered to pay their respects, saying the dog had always been more like a family member than a pet.

A bond that lasted 15 years

Pradeep Jain's younger brother, Dilip Jain, shared that his brother had raised Duggu from a young age and lovingly given him his name. Over the years, the two became inseparable. He recalled that whenever Pradeep Jain fell ill, Duggu would also stop eating and appear unwell, reflecting the deep emotional connection they shared.

"Duggu was so attached to his master that he did not leave his side until the very end and departed from this world with him," he said.

Internet moved by Duggu's loyalty

Although stories of loyal pets often resonate deeply, Duggu's final journey has especially struck an emotional chord. For many, it serves as a reminder that love, loyalty and companionship are not measured by words. They are reflected through quiet acts of devotion that sometimes last until the very end.

Duggu's story has become a poignant reminder of the extraordinary bond that can exist between humans and the animals who become part of their families.

(With inputs from PTI)

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