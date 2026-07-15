'I intentionally failed my IIT entrance exam': Man's honest confession goes viral

New Delhi:

Clearing the IIT entrance examination has been described as the dream come true for millions of Indian students. Many years of coaching and sleepless nights, along with immense pressure from family members, are all about clearing the entrance exam. However, there can be someone who may choose to fail in the exam intentionally, not because he cannot clear it, but because he is afraid of life after it.

This is precisely the case with a man who has narrated his experience in Humans of Bombay's post and touched many hearts on the internet.

'I intentionally failed my IIT entrance exam'

The first line of the man starts off with a bold statement: "I intentionally failed my IIT entrance exam." The man confesses that the above statement astonishes many people, particularly when millions dream of studying in that prestigious institution in India. However, the man confesses that the decision was not driven by his wish to defy anything. It came from fear. Not the fear of failing an exam, but the fear of succeeding in a life that never felt right for him.

The future had already been decided

Growing up as the eldest son, he says his future appeared to have been mapped out long before he had the chance to make his own choices. The expected path was familiar: science, engineering, an MBA and eventually a corporate job. Every family gathering, he recalls, celebrated someone who had cracked IIT or secured a high-paying job. Yet, despite having everything society admired, many of those people didn't seem genuinely happy. And he began to wonder if getting somewhere was really worth it when you don’t get happiness out of it.

A new path

Unlike what most people did, he took up the arts at Mithibai College, an education many thought would ruin his career ahead. Later, he joined Teach for India, and teaching kids in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai changed his perception about life.

He learned that the purpose of life is not necessarily in degrees or boardrooms. Sometimes, it lies in making a difference in someone else's life.

Even success didn't feel enough

Like many people, he eventually gave corporate life a chance. The salary was good. The workplace was supportive. Yet every Sunday evening, he found himself feeling an unexplained sense of emptiness. Unable to ignore that feeling, he made a bold decision. He quit his job and spent three months travelling through Spiti, Zanskar and Ladakh on his Royal Enfield Bullet.

Finding himself along the way

Somewhere between endless roads, quiet mornings and a birthday spent beneath the Milky Way, he realised he no longer wanted to become the version of himself that everyone else expected. Instead, he began building a life that reflected who he truly was.

Today, he lives in Bir, where he works as a writer, photographer and artist, helping others reconnect with their creativity.

A message that resonated online

Towards the end of his story, he reflects on something many people often overlook. Looking back, he says he doesn't believe his parents ever wanted him to sacrifice his happiness. Like most parents, they simply wanted him to build a fulfilling life.

He concludes with a thought that resonated with thousands of readers: "Sometimes, the hardest decision you'll ever make isn't choosing between success and failure. It's choosing between approval and authenticity."

The narrative has sparked discussions among social media users regarding career decisions, parents' expectations, and self-definition of success. For some, it is a reminder that there is no one-size-fits-all definition of success, and sometimes it cannot be equated to having a degree from an Ivy League school or a high-paying job title.

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