Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, President's ex-ADC who went viral, retires from Army; reveals reason

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, who became an internet sensation during his stint as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu, has taken premature retirement from the Indian Army after around 12 years of service. His appearances alongside President Droupadi Murmu, particularly during official events and the Republic Day Parade, had made him a familiar face on social media, where he was popularly dubbed the "national crush".

Following his retirement, Sambyal went live on Instagram and spoke about his decision, his plans and some of the rumours that had been circulating about his personal life.

‘It was because of some personal and family reasons’

Addressing questions about his decision to leave the Army, Sambyal said that certain circumstances in life can change everything. "But in everyone's life there come situations, there come instances, which change your life forever," he said. He explained that he chose to leave the organisation because of personal and family reasons. "So, it was because of some personal reasons and because of some family reasons, I chose to leave the organisation," he said.

Sambyal, however, made it clear that he was content with what he had achieved during his military career. "But I think I'm happy with whatever I have achieved so far. I'm content with this," he said, adding that he hoped the next phase of his life would be equally successful or even more successful.

From Army officer to ‘national crush’

Sambyal's military career had already made him known within the armed forces, but his visibility alongside President Murmu turned him into a social media sensation. He was frequently seen accompanying the President during official engagements, with videos of him assisting her and his composed presence attracting considerable attention online. He first drew widespread attention in 2021 as a Captain in the Jat Regiment when the contingent he led at the Republic Day Parade won the Best Marching Contingent Trophy. His popularity grew further over the years, particularly after he became the President's ADC.

‘No, I'm not married’: Sambyal addresses rumours

One of the most anticipated parts of his Instagram Live was his response to questions about his relationship status. "Am I married? No, I'm not married. Do I have a girlfriend? No, I don't have a girlfriend," he said.

He also addressed reports claiming that he was leaving India because he planned to marry a foreigner. "There was news that came up that I am leaving India because I'm planning to get married to a foreigner, and that is why I'm leaving the organisation and the country. I'm sorry, guys; this is not the case," he said.

Sambyal clarified that he has no plans to marry a foreigner and said there were no marriage plans in the near future. He added that if anything changes, his followers would be among the first to know.

‘I'm not planning to leave India’

Sambyal also directly addressed speculation that he had left the Army to move abroad. "I want to make it clear to all, I'm not planning to leave India," he said during the live session.

He added that he intends to remain in India and contribute to the nation. "I will be here contributing to our nation together along with you, and that is my plan," he said, while adding that he did not have anything specific planned at the moment.

‘I've always dreamt of wearing this uniform’

Reflecting on his Army journey, Sambyal said wearing the uniform had always been a dream for him. "I've always dreamt of wearing this uniform. I wore this uniform, and I'm very proud of myself," he said.

He also thanked his parents, instructors, teachers and everyone who had supported him throughout his career.

‘Courage does not exist without fear’

During the Instagram Live, Sambyal also answered questions about courage, saying that fear and courage are closely connected. "I would say no, courage will not exist without fear because your fear gives you the courage," he said. He explained that people often face moments when they fear failure and worry about what they will tell their friends and families if things do not work out. According to Sambyal, overcoming that fear is precisely what gives people courage.

His message came as he prepared to enter a new chapter after 12 years in uniform, one that he said he hopes will be just as successful, if not more so, than the journey that made him one of the internet's most recognisable Army officers.

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