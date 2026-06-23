'I was disappointed': Influencer says a pizza in Manali was better than the one he had in Italy

New Delhi:

Food is something that is subjective for everyone; sometimes, however, opinions expressed regarding a common dish may become the topic of a heated discussion on the internet. This is what happened when Instagram influencer Manu posted his opinion regarding a pizza he had tried in Italy.

In the video posted by the traveller, he expresses his dissatisfaction with a pizza that had been recommended to him by a local resident. The post became a subject of controversy on social media, drawing strong responses from viewers.

The pizza review that started it all

In the video, Manu admitted that he was sceptical about whether Italian pizza would live up to his expectations.

"Probably getting deported for this but... I do not think the pizza in Italy will be better than the pizza I had in India," he said.

The influencer explained that he visited a pizzeria recommended by a local resident and was hoping to enjoy an authentic Italian pizza experience. However, the meal failed to impress him.

"I have not been this disappointed in a while. That was a, not even just 'not good'," he said in the video.

Manu added that his frustration stemmed from the fact that he had specifically wanted to enjoy a great pizza while visiting Italy.

"Why am I crashing out over a pizza? Because for some reason I wanted to eat a great pizza. Maybe it's cause I'm in Italy."

Comparing Italy's pizza to one in India

What caught many people's attention was Manu's comparison between the pizza he ate in Italy and one he had previously enjoyed in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

His opinion that the Indian pizza made a stronger impression than the pizza he tasted in Italy did not take long to divide social media users. While some agreed with him and supported his view that dining experiences can vary greatly from place to place, others believed that his criticism was unjustified.

Backlash gets ugly

Amid the heated discussion, Manu posted another video addressing the feedback he received online.

According to him, criticism of his pizza review escalated beyond disagreements about food preferences.

"Everyone's calling me racial slurs I've never heard before because I said I didn't like one meal I had in Italy," he said.

Questioning the intensity of the reaction, he added, "Why do you care so much about what I think about the food in Italy? You all are so soft. Get over yourself."

Food opinions and social media culture

The incident demonstrates how strongly people can react to discussions involving food, travel and cultural identity online. Even though many individuals take pride in their national cuisine, opinions about food remain highly personal.

While a particular dish may seem excellent to one person, it may not appeal to another. However, the internet is a place where such opinions can quickly become the subject of widespread debate.

One pizza, many opinions

What initially began as a reviewer's disappointment with a pizza has now evolved into a broader conversation about food preferences and the cultural aspects of criticism.

Regardless of whether one agrees with Manu's opinion, the incident shows that in the age of the internet, even a single slice of pizza can spark an international controversy.

Also read: Tenant asks for extension, Bengaluru landlord's heartwarming 'Tussi na jao' text goes viral