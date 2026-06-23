Tenant asks for extension, Bengaluru landlord's heartwarming 'Tussi na jao' text goes viral

New Delhi:

There may be one thing that people of Bengaluru discuss as passionately as their traffic problem: landlords. Complaints about skyrocketing rent prices, tough regulations and other housing-related issues often take centre stage in discussions on the city's social media platforms.

It is precisely for this reason that a Bengaluru resident's post gained widespread attention online. Instead of being yelled at when asking for an extension of her stay, the woman was surprised by a rather friendly message from her landlord.

The message that started it all

Kritika Kumari, a software engineer from Bengaluru, posted a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with her landlord on social media. According to her, she had informed him earlier about her intention to vacate the premises before the end of July, but she was unable to find alternative accommodation. Hence, she decided to contact him and ask for permission to stay until September.

The landlord's reply was simple yet memorable: "Tussi na jao. Mai to chahta hun aap acche se long term raho." In other words, he was not only willing to extend her stay but was also happy for her to remain a tenant for the long term.

Why people found it so refreshing

Looking for a house to rent in Bengaluru is not always an easy task. It is something many people experience while searching for accommodation, discussing rents and dealing with housing insecurity.

However, it is in the context of all these issues that the landlord's pleasant attitude seemed particularly refreshing. Rather than looking at the situation only from a business perspective, he responded in a warm and sympathetic manner, using a touch of Bollywood-style language.

Social media couldn't stop reacting

The post quickly attracted attention online, with many users expressing envy over such a positive landlord-tenant relationship.

Some called the landlord "sweet", while others joked that finding a landlord like this was rarer than finding an affordable flat in Bengaluru. Several users urged Kritika not to move out at all.

Not everyone was entirely convinced, however. A few users viewed the exchange with some scepticism, arguing that the true test of a landlord-tenant relationship would come when it was time to return the security deposit. Yet, even in light of this, the overall response to the exchange was overwhelmingly positive.

A reminder that empathy can go a long way

Maybe what made this interaction go viral was how human it felt. In an age where rentals are generally discussed in terms of contracts, deposits and negotiations, one small act of empathy managed to stand out.

There was nothing extravagant or theatrical about the message. All the landlord did was let his tenant know that he appreciated her and would like her to stay.

It just goes to show that sometimes it is the smallest gestures of empathy that make all the difference. And based on the online reaction, Bengaluru residents do not mind hearing landlords say, "Tussi na jao."