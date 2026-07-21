Hyderabad professor comes face-to-face with truck on wrong side, dashcam captures what happens next

Hyderabad:

A Hyderabad professor had a frightening escape after coming face-to-face with a truck travelling on the wrong side of the road. The entire incident was captured on his dashcam, showing how a split-second decision helped him avoid what could have been a devastating head-on collision.

Professor Sarit Chanda later shared the footage on X, calling on authorities to act against the truck driver. Describing the incident as a close brush with tragedy, he said he had been saved by sheer luck.

Dashcam captures narrow escape on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road

Sharing the video, Chanda wrote, "Today, I just narrowly escaped on ORR soon after entering from the Shamsabad entry. I was negotiating a turn when an RMC truck suddenly came from the wrong side. God just saved me. Please take necessary action."

The dashcam footage shows Chanda driving along a one-way stretch of the Outer Ring Road after entering from Shamsabad. As he approaches a bend and begins overtaking a truck travelling ahead of him, another RMC truck suddenly appears from the opposite direction despite the road being designated for one-way traffic.

With almost no time to react, Chanda quickly swerves his car, narrowly avoiding a head-on crash. The entire sequence lasts only a few seconds and highlights the dangers of vehicles driving on the wrong side of high-speed roads.

Watch the video here:

Social media reacts as Hyderabad Police trace truck driver

As the clip went viral, Chanda clarified that the footage had been sped up before being uploaded to X and that he had actually been driving much slower than it appeared in the video.

The incident sparked concern among social media users, with many urging authorities to take strict action against motorists driving on the wrong side. One user wrote, "This is scary, such a narrow escape. People driving on the wrong side should be penalised without any mercy."

The video also caught the attention of the Hyderabad Traffic Police, which responded publicly to Chanda's post. In its reply, the department said, "Dear sir, upon receiving the information, the @shotr_rgia conducted an enquiry into the incident and successfully traced the driver of the RMC lorry."

The viral video has once again drawn attention to the risks posed by wrong-side driving, with many users calling for stricter enforcement to prevent similar incidents on Hyderabad's roads.

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