Man's kurta made from Indian Railways bed sheet goes viral, internet floods comments with jokes

New Delhi:

A viral video about missing railway bed sheets has found an unexpected follow-up, and the internet cannot stop talking about it. This time, social media users claim they have spotted one of those bed sheets in an entirely different form: stitched into a kurta.

The clip, shared by Ranjeet Singh, has been doing the rounds online. At first glance, it looks like a man wearing a plain white cotton kurta while out shopping for vegetables. But as the camera moves closer, one small detail changes everything.

Railway bed sheet spotted in viral kurta

The camera zooms in to reveal the familiar blue border typically seen on Indian Railways bed sheets. That is when viewers realised the kurta appeared to have been stitched from the same linen commonly provided to passengers on train berths.

The man's face is not visible in the video, but the kurta quickly became the centre of attention after the distinctive blue strip was spotted.

Social media reacts to the viral video

The viral clip has triggered a flood of reactions online, with many users making jokes about the alleged use of railway linen.

One user quipped that the kurta would easily last five years, while another remarked that a lot of railway bed sheets had clearly been taken.

One comment also referred to an RTI response, claiming that 41.13 lakh bed sheets were reported missing from Indian Railways AC coaches between January 2022 and May 2026. According to the same comment, this formed part of a larger loss of 1.27 crore linen items worth around Rs 104.5 crore.

Another user jokingly tagged IRCTC while asking who had sold the bed sheets, while others responded with memes and humorous one-liners.

ALSO READ: 'Meri salary...': Woman stunned after roadside food vendor claims to earn Rs 1.5 lakh a month