'Water over toilet paper': French traveller shares 11 things Europeans can learn from Indians

A young European traveller's time in India left her thinking about the little things she had started taking for granted. After returning to Europe, Roxane shared a list of everyday experiences she missed, from spontaneous smiles and long conversations over chai to India's vibrant colours and strong sense of community.

For her, the contrast was not about deciding which culture is better. Instead, it was about noticing how differently everyday life can feel. Here are the 11 things she says Europeans could learn from Indians.

The warmth of a simple smile

One of the first things Roxane noticed was how often people smiled at her without any particular reason. What stayed with her was that the smiles never felt forced.

Spending more time outside

She also missed the simple habit of being outdoors and watching life unfold. Uncles sitting on plastic chairs, neighbours chatting with a cup of chai and people simply spending time together became part of the everyday rhythm she remembered.

Being spiritual without overthinking it

For Roxane, spirituality in India felt naturally woven into everyday life. She says it was not about rigid religion or having to look "spiritual".

Bhakti, she observed, could simply mean practising, chanting or being present without feeling judged.

Food is a way of asking if you care

One thing she clearly loved was India's relationship with food. Instead of simply asking "how are you?", she noticed that people often ask, "have you eaten?"

As someone who loves food, Roxane says she felt particularly understood by this habit.

The sheer variety of Indian food

Rice, dal, curd, paneer, dosa, vegetables and coconut were among the foods she highlighted. What stood out was the number of combinations and flavours.

She even says she had the best digestion of her life while in India.

The feeling of community

The sense of togetherness also made a strong impression on her. Coming from Europe, where independence and doing things on your own can be deeply ingrained, she found India's community-oriented way of life different.

Family, neighbours, friends and even people she barely knew often seemed to simply be there.

Making time to just sit and talk

Roxane also found herself appreciating something that can easily disappear in a busy life: sitting around, talking and doing nothing in particular.

"I think we've forgotten how to do that," she wrote.

The colours everywhere

Then there were the colours. Bright clothes, jewellery, flowers, saris and bangles were among the things she says she missed after returning to Europe.

Her observation was simple: Europe, she feels, is slowly becoming more beige, grey and black.

Speaking more directly

Another cultural difference she noticed was communication. Roxane appreciated not always needing "10 layers of politeness and small talk" before getting to the point.

For her, people could be direct while still remaining respectful.

Chai, obviously

No list of things she loved about India would apparently be complete without chai.

Roxane admits she got used to having it multiple times a day.

Water over toilet paper

And finally, she had one particularly firm opinion: "water > toilet paper." Her list is ultimately less about comparing India and Europe and more about recognising the small habits that quietly become part of your life when you spend enough time somewhere.

As Roxane put it, she returned to Europe and realised just how many of these little things had become part of her everyday life in India.

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