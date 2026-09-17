Sikh family celebrates Ganesh Utsav at home, Ganpati's adorable white turban steals the show

A video of a Sikh family celebrating Ganesh Utsav at home is doing the rounds on social media, with a young boy seen singing a devotional song with great enthusiasm. The rest of the family soon joins him, turning the moment into a warm and joyful family celebration.

Another detail in the video has caught people's attention. The Ganesh idol installed at their home is seen wearing a white turban styled in a Sikh fashion, giving the idol an adorable and distinctive look. The family can be seen revering Bhagwan Ganesh Ji together as the child sings the devotional song.

Sikh family sings devotional song during Ganesh Utsav

The child can be seen singing along enthusiastically to "Anand Potat - Guru Darshan", a Marathi devotional song centred on Guru Darshan. His energy soon draws the entire family into the song, with everyone joining in and singing together.

The sight of the family coming together to celebrate Ganesh Utsav has resonated with viewers online. The white Sikh-style turban on Ganesh Ji has also become one of the most endearing aspects of the video, with many viewers pointing it out in their reactions.

For many viewers, the moment represents the shared cultural warmth between communities. One reaction described it as "The real Indian culture. Just like we dance for Baisakhi, they celebrate Ganesh Utsav."

Another viewer focused on the young singer, writing, "The boy himself is Chhota Ganesh Ji. He is singing one of my favourite bhajans."

'Hindus and Sikhs are one'

The video has also prompted viewers to highlight the spirit of togetherness they see in the celebration. The sight of a Sikh family revering Bhagwan Ganesh Ji at home, with the entire family singing together, has been described as a beautiful example of shared cultural traditions.

One of the sentiments around the video is that "Hindus and Sikhs are One" and that this shared celebration reflects "the beauty of Sanatan."

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