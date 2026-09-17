Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 25-foot sand art with 2,500 diyas for PM Modi's birthday | VIDEO

Puri Beach in Odisha witnessed a special tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on September 17, with sand artists creating artworks to mark the occasion. Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 25-foot sand art installation using 2,500 earthen lamps, or diyas. The artwork was created on Puri Beach and carried the message "A Diya of Blessings".

Pattnaik said the installation was created to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and was decorated with 2,500 diyas. He also said the artwork reflected the prayers and blessings being offered for the Prime Minister. "We have created a 25-foot sand art installation to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. It is adorned with 2,500 earthen lamps (diyas).

The message conveyed is 'A Diya of Blessings'," Pattnaik said. He added that people across India were lighting lamps before the Almighty and praying for the Prime Minister.

Manas Kumar Sahoo creates another sand tribute

Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo also created a special sand artwork at Puri Beach to celebrate PM Modi's 76th birthday. In a statement shared by ANI, Sahoo said the artwork was created to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday and convey their heartfelt wishes. "Today, we are celebrating Modi ji's 76th birthday through sand art," Sahoo said.

Sahoo said the artwork also highlighted the fact that PM Modi's birthday coincides with Vishwakarma Puja, as it has for the past two years. The artist's sand artwork referenced several recent events and initiatives associated with the Prime Minister. These included the BRICS summit, "Operation Sindoor", the Ram Mandir and the "Make in India" initiative.

Artwork dedicated to PM Modi

Puri Beach witnessed two distinct sand art tributes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, with artists Sudarsan Pattnaik and Manas Kumar Sahoo marking the occasion through their artworks. Pattnaik created a 25-foot installation decorated with 2,500 earthen lamps, conveying the message "A Diya of Blessings". Sahoo also created a dedicated sand artwork, saying it was meant to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday and convey their heartfelt wishes.

Sahoo's artwork also brought together references to Vishwakarma Puja and several events and initiatives he associated with PM Modi, including the BRICS summit, "Operation Sindoor", the Ram Mandir and the "Make in India" initiative. Together, the two installations turned Puri's coastline into a visual birthday tribute, combining sand art, diyas and messages of goodwill for the occasion.

(With inputs from ANI)

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