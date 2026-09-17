'Real 80s boys': Morning walk turns into a musical mehfil as senior citizens groove to Kishore Kumar

A morning walk at a residential complex in Delhi took an unexpectedly musical turn when a group of senior citizens came together for an impromptu singing session. What started as a regular outing quickly became a cheerful gathering filled with old melodies, smiles and plenty of camaraderie.

A video shared by Vinit Kumar Srivastava shows a group of senior men gathered in the outdoor courtyard of a high-rise residential complex. Some are seated on a wooden bench, while others stand around them, singing along, gesturing to the music and enjoying the moment together.

From morning walk to full-blown mehfil

The group can be seen enthusiastically singing along to the classic Bollywood melody "Yeh Kya Baat Hai Aaj Ki Chandni Mein". The familiar tune appears to have brought everyone together, with the men joining in and enjoying the song as if they were performing at their own little mehfil.

The atmosphere is relaxed and spontaneous. There is no elaborate stage or formal performance. Just a group of friends, a familiar song and the kind of easy joy that comes from knowing every beat and melody by heart. The video caption captures the mood perfectly: "POV: Morning walk thi... par sur chhedte hi park ban gaya mehfil!" (POV: It was supposed to be a morning walk, but the moment the music started, the park turned into a musical gathering.)

Some songs really never get old

The song featured in the video is from the 1958 film Dilli Ka Thug, with vocals by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. The music was composed by Ravi and the lyrics were written by Shailendra. Decades after its release, the melody still seems to have the power to bring people together. For the senior citizens in the video, it is not simply background music. They sing along with familiarity and enthusiasm, turning an ordinary morning into something worth remembering.

The video also celebrates something wonderfully simple: the joy of shared music. There is something instantly relatable about a group of friends breaking into an old favourite and forgetting, for a few minutes, that they were supposed to be doing anything else.

The internet loves an unexpected musical moment

The clip is a reminder that age does little to change our relationship with the songs we grew up with. While newer music constantly takes over playlists and social media feeds, certain melodies remain tied to memories, friendships and particular chapters of life. Many people called them 'real 80s boys' and 'this is the goal of life'.

The men in the video seem to know exactly what makes these songs special. Their expressions, hand gestures and easy participation make the gathering feel less like a performance and more like friends simply enjoying themselves.

And perhaps that is what makes the video so charming. There is no pressure to perform perfectly. The fun lies in singing together.

As the caption puts it, "Kuch melodies age nahi dekhti... bas dil se judi hoti hain." (Some melodies don't see age, they are simply connected to the heart.)

For this group, the morning walk may have started as routine, but the right melody turned it into a celebration of friendship, nostalgia and the timeless magic of Bollywood music.

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