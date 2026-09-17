Chinese woman returns Indian man's forgotten belongings in Malaysia, he treats her to chicken biryani

A small act of kindness turned into an unexpected cross-cultural moment after an Indian man travelling in Malaysia realised he had left his belongings behind. A Chinese woman found them and returned them to him, leaving him visibly surprised and grateful when he realised what had happened.

The moment, shared by Instagram user @onroadindian, soon turned into a friendly exchange between the two travellers. After making sure his passport, money and ID card were safe, the man asked the woman where she was from. Their conversation moved from India and China to travel plans, eventually ending with the two sitting down for a plate of chicken biryani.

Chinese traveller returns Indian man's belongings

The man thanks the woman for returning his belongings and shakes hands with her. He then checks them to make sure his important items, including his passport, money and ID card, are still there.

Once he realises everything is intact, he asks the woman where she is from. She tells him that she is from China. The man then asks her how he can thank her before suggesting that he treat her to Indian food.

He tells her that India and China are neighbours and also mentions that he can speak a little Chinese. He then says "ni hao", the standard Mandarin greeting for "hello".

The two eventually order a plate of chicken biryani and eat together. Towards the end of the video, the man asks the woman where she is heading next. She replies that she is going to Indonesia, to which he responds that he is heading there too. The woman also appears to be travelling.

The video was shared with the caption, "This Chinese Girl was kind and brave. She Almost Saved my life…"

Reactions to the unexpected travel moment

The video prompted viewers to praise the woman's gesture, while some also teased the man over forgetting his belongings.

"Do good and good will come back to you. If you treat everyone well, how can anything bad happen to you? Thanks to this Chinese girl."

"Much respect to this Chinese girl."

"Bro, you're so careless. You keep leaving your things behind everywhere."

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