'Controversial': Foreigner says she felt safer using her phone in India than in London

New Delhi:

Travellers tend to go to a new place already having certain perceptions in mind based on news headlines, social media and even gossip. However, in some cases, the actual situation is quite different from what one thinks beforehand. This is precisely what occurred to a foreign travel influencer, whose latest remarks on India have led to an interesting debate online.

Emma, a content creator who has travelled all around several locations in India, revealed that she was actually more relaxed about using her phone in public places when she travelled in India compared to back in London. Her honest observation has since gone viral, with thousands weighing in with their own experiences.

'I felt less stressed about my phone in India'

In a video shared on social media, Emma said that travelling through destinations such as Kerala, Varkala, Guwahati and Meghalaya completely changed the perception she had before visiting India. She explained that she freely filmed videos, walked around with her phone in hand and never felt the constant need to worry about someone snatching it. Comparing the experience to London, she joked that her phone is "basically welded" to her hand whenever she's back home because she feels much more cautious there. However, Emma clarified that her experience was personal and not a universal truth.

She added that every destination has its own risks and that travellers should continue taking normal safety precautions wherever they go.

'The internet doesn't always tell the full story'

Emma said her experience reminded her that online narratives don't always reflect reality.

She encouraged viewers to keep an open mind while travelling and asked others to share places that turned out to be completely different from what they had expected.

Her comments quickly resonated with many viewers, especially those who had visited India themselves.

Social media joins the conversation

The video attracted hundreds of comments from users discussing safety in different countries. One user wrote, "In India, if someone snatches your phone, 2-3 people will hunt him down and recover your phone." Another commented, "Any random person you meet on the street will have an iPhone or flagship Android; nobody cares how expensive the phone is."

A third user added, "Thanks for making this video. Europe nowadays feels a lot more unsafe than India in case of theft." However, there were many others who liked Emma for presenting a viewpoint that went against the common stereotype that travelling in India is not safe.

Safety is a very subjective matter and is highly dependent upon various factors such as the city and neighbourhood you visit, the time of the day, and your own personal circumstances. Although Emma's experience might not be the same for everyone else, her video has made it possible for people to think beyond the stereotypes and realise that travelling experiences are always different from what they appear to be online.

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