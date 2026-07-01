'Our kids have never felt more accepted': American couple shares 5 unexpected things they love about India

New Delhi:

Relocating to another country can always come with some anxiety due to the need to adapt to a new environment. Nevertheless, for Instagram creators Sam and Karis, the experience of living in India has been nothing short of amazing. In a recent reel, the couple shared five things they never thought they would enjoy about living in India, and their insights have resonated with social media users.

From raising children to experiencing the monsoon, the couple revealed how living in India has broadened their perspective and helped them embrace a slower, more community-oriented way of life.

Parenting in India exceeds their expectations

According to them, before relocating to India, they heard all sorts of horror stories and statistics, which made them worried. However, their experience has been completely different from what they expected. They said their children have never felt more accepted anywhere else than they have in India. They wrote that children in India are seen as "a true blessing" rather than simply being expected to stay quiet or behave perfectly in public.

Driving in India became an adventure

Despite India's busy roads being intimidating to many visitors, Sam and Karis admitted that they now actually enjoy driving here. Calling it an adventure, they said they especially love driving through scenic mountain roads, adding that there's never a dull moment behind the wheel.

They enjoy India's strong sense of community

One of the biggest cultural shifts for the couple has been learning to embrace neighbours dropping by unannounced.

Whereas in their own culture, social visits were usually planned in advance, they explained that they have come to appreciate the spontaneity and the strong sense of community in India.

Community gatherings through festivals

Another thing they loved about India was its vibrant festival culture, where everyone comes together to celebrate.

Whether it's dancing, laughter or gathering with friends and family, they said there's always another reason to celebrate.

Monsoon taught them to slow down

Perhaps the most surprising entry on their list was the monsoon season. The couple admitted they initially thought being indoors during long spells of rain would be difficult. Instead, they discovered that the rainy season encouraged them to slow down and enjoy a different pace of life.

Recalling the experience, they said they were grateful to have had the chance to witness a culture that is in tune with the changing seasons instead of being perpetually on the go. The video has received plenty of appreciation, with many people praising the way the couple highlighted beautiful aspects of Indian culture that often go unnoticed by Indians themselves.

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