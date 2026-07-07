French waiter surprises Indian tourists by singing Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai | WATCH

New Delhi:

The influence of Bollywood has extended far beyond the boundaries of India over the years. Shah Rukh Khan's films have long been celebrated across Europe, while Bollywood songs are played at weddings and celebrations around the world. A recent viral video from France is yet another reminder that music truly transcends language.

A French waiter in the coastal city of Nice has become an internet sensation because of his love for Bollywood. Instead of simply taking orders and serving food, he entertained guests by performing the song 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai' and even showing off a few Bhangra dance moves.

A Bollywood surprise in the heart of France

The viral video was shared on Instagram by Mumbai-based content creator Deeva Jadwani. She captioned the post, "POV: Your waiter in Nice is obsessed with Bollywood." In the video, the waiter can be seen singing the classic Shah Rukh Khan song while serving food to Deeva and her friends. His expressive facial expressions and confident attitude grabbed everyone's attention within seconds.

However, he didn't stop at singing. He also broke into a few energetic Bhangra steps, leaving the Indian tourists pleasantly surprised.

His energy won hearts online

Within no time, the wholesome video went viral, attracting thousands of likes and comments from people who couldn't stop smiling.

Many viewers said the waiter's enthusiasm was the highlight of the dining experience. Some praised his confidence and appreciated the effort he made to entertain guests from another country.

Others found it heartwarming to see someone so passionate about Indian music and culture.

Bollywood's global popularity shines again

Over the years, Bollywood has built a massive fan base across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and several Asian countries. Shah Rukh Khan, in particular, has millions of fans worldwide who have learned Hindi songs despite not speaking the language.

The viral video once again shows how Bollywood music has the power to connect people from diverse backgrounds.

Social media can't get enough

The comments section was filled with admiration for the French waiter's performance. Many users joked that they would happily visit the restaurant just to be served by him.

Some also felt that moments like these make travel experiences even more memorable because they demonstrate the power of culture, music and goodwill in bringing strangers together.

As the video shows, there is no need to understand every word of a song to appreciate it. Sometimes, all it takes is infectious enthusiasm, a few dance moves and a warm smile.

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