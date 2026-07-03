Employee asks for leave as grandmother battles for life. Manager's response sparks outrage online

New Delhi:

A screenshot of a workplace WhatsApp conversation has gone viral after an employee alleged that his manager responded insensitively when he requested emergency leave while his grandmother was in critical condition. The exchange has reignited conversations about empathy in the workplace and how managers handle personal emergencies.

The post was shared on X by a user named Krish, who said he had asked for three days' leave because of a family medical emergency. Instead of receiving immediate support, he claimed his manager questioned why the request had come so suddenly. Hours later, his grandmother passed away.

Employee shares leave request conversation

Sharing a screenshot of the exchange, Krish explained the circumstances behind his leave request.

"My grandmother was in critical condition, so I asked for three days' leave. My manager replied, 'Suddenly you're asking?' And she passed away just now. Some people truly lack basic empathy," he wrote.

The post quickly gained attention online, with many users expressing sympathy for Krish while criticising the manager's response.

Take a look at his post here:

(Image Source : X/ITS_KRISH)The X post

Social media criticises manager's response

The conversation prompted a wider discussion about compassion in the workplace, especially when employees are dealing with medical emergencies or family crises.

One user wrote, "The real emergency seems to be empathy. Compassion, too, is on leave. Emergencies require you to take a decision and not keep requesting such amazing managers who have no clue about managing or leading."

Another commented, "You should have exposed your manager's details publicly. Such so-called educated illiterates will never understand."

A third user said, "I don't really understand what kind of people we have around. In most cases, they put the blame on the client. But most clients would understand because they are human too. These managers just want to show their availability all the time."

Several others argued that leave is an employee's right rather than a privilege, saying workers should not have to seek approval during genuine emergencies. Some also said it was time such workplace practices were challenged in court.

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