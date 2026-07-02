Woman says recruiter made inappropriate request to 'send pics' after offering her the job

New Delhi:

A content strategist has alleged that what began as a routine job application on LinkedIn quickly turned into an uncomfortable and inappropriate interaction. Sharing screenshots of the conversation, she claimed that moments after being told she had been hired, the discussion shifted from the job itself to a personal request that she described as deeply disturbing.

The woman, Anushka Kaur, shared her experience on LinkedIn to warn other job seekers. According to her, the exchange took place while she was applying for an Executive Assistant role advertised on the platform. Her post has since gone viral, with many users expressing support and urging stronger action against inappropriate behaviour during the hiring process.

Job interview allegedly took an inappropriate turn

In her LinkedIn post, Kaur said the conversation started exactly as she expected.

"I never imagined I would have to write something like this," she wrote.

According to Kaur, she introduced herself, shared details about her education, previous work experience, salary expectations and answered the interview questions.

A few minutes later, she was informed, "You are hired."

Kaur alleged that the conversation changed direction almost immediately afterwards.

According to the screenshots she shared, she was speaking to a man identified as Sham Mundada, who, according to his LinkedIn profile, is the Head of Performance Marketing at Google.

She alleged that after confirming she had been selected, he told her that his previous personal assistant had shared her pictures to help him "release pressure" at work and asked whether she would be comfortable doing the same.

Caught off guard by the request, Kaur sought clarification before rejecting it.

In one of her replies, she wrote, "I don't think PA includes being someone's online escort too. I hope Google reviews the kind of people they are hiring."

'Don't ignore red flags'

Reflecting on the incident, Kaur said no professional role should ever involve such demands.

"No job—whether it's an Executive Assistant, Marketing Executive, HR professional, or any other role—requires a woman to satisfy someone's personal or inappropriate demands. This isn't 'corporate culture.' This isn't being 'frank,'" she wrote.

"This is an abuse of a professional platform and an unacceptable misuse of the hiring process."

She also urged women to trust their instincts while applying for jobs.

"To every woman looking for a job: Trust your instincts. Don't ignore red flags. Never feel pressured to compromise your dignity for a role. Report such behaviour whenever possible," she wrote.

"Employers and hiring managers hold positions of trust. That trust should never be exploited."

Read her post here

Kaur said she decided to speak publicly because she believed staying silent would only encourage similar behaviour.

"I'm sharing this experience not for sympathy, but because silence only enables this behaviour to continue. Professionalism, respect, and safe workplaces should be the minimum standard—not a privilege."

Her post quickly gained attention on LinkedIn, with many users expressing support and condemning the alleged conduct.

One user wrote, "Reported him as well. Glad you spoke up. LinkedIn needs to now take some serious measures for this kind of behaviour. It is increasing day by day."

Another commented, "Can men get any creepier on LinkedIn? This conversation gives me serious grooming vibes. These men don't even seem ashamed or afraid anymore. I'm sorry you had to go through this. Did you report him on LinkedIn? Unfortunately, LinkedIn rarely seems to take meaningful action."

Someone else said, "I applaud your courage to expose the identity behind the conversation so others can avoid the profile. Better doors are opening for you sooner than you can imagine."

Another user wrote, "I can't believe what I just read. He seemed very predatory. Sorry this happened to you on a search for work. Thank you for sharing his identity to create awareness."

An individual added, "This is really creepy. Even with how developed the world is, it's sad there are still men like this out there."

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