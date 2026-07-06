Called 'Pagal Saab', 81-year-old Irish man spends a decade restoring India's forgotten wells

New Delhi:

A man from Ireland, aged 81, has won the hearts of many people across the globe after a video about his campaign for restoring India's forgotten water wells became viral on the internet. A campaign that he had been undertaking for ten years became popular not only because of him but because it started as an inspiration for others to follow.

The viral video, published on People of India, narrates the story of a man who went to India as just a visitor but later found his purpose in life.

He went to India as a visitor but found his purpose in life

In the video, he identifies himself as an 81-year-old man from Ireland, residing in the city of Jodhpur. He narrates how he fell in love with the water wells that have existed in the city for centuries. But he became saddened at their state when he found many of them buried under tons of rubbish.

Instead of walking away, he decided to do something about it.

Mocked as 'Pagal Saab'

Armed with nothing more than a shovel, he began cleaning the abandoned wells himself. His unique venture was met with curious looks and even mockery from local people, with many of them calling him “Pagal Saab”, which means he is insane to take on such a venture.

However, regardless of all this mockery, he kept on working tirelessly.

From an individual's venture to a community venture

With time, his perseverance started to affect how people viewed him.

As the wells started to be revived, those same people who once doubted him started being part of the venture.

From the video, it is clear that an effort made by one person gradually became a community venture to revive Jodhpur’s water heritage.

“You don’t have to be born in a country to care for it”

Finishing off the video with a message to the audience, the Irish man talks about how love and responsibility for a place do not need you to be a national of that place.

"You don’t have to be born in a country to care for it"

Internet applauds his dedication

This amazing tale has touched the hearts of social media users, many of whom have appreciated the efforts of the Irishman to conserve the heritage of India.

They see the journey of this individual as an indication of how sometimes real change happens when an individual decides to take responsibility.