Google employee forgets mouse before work, finds an unexpectedly easy way out

Bengaluru:

A Google employee in Bengaluru had a small workday problem that could have been surprisingly annoying: she had forgotten her mouse. But instead of having to borrow one, visit a shop or wait for a replacement, she simply walked over to a vending machine inside the office and picked up a new one.

Neha Sharma shared the experience on Instagram, giving viewers a look at the vending machine at Google's Bengaluru office. According to her, employees can get basic work accessories such as mice, keyboards and earphones from the machine for free, making it a handy option when someone forgets something or suddenly needs a replacement.

Google employee forgets mouse, finds quick fix

Sharma said her work involves spending hours with multiple screens, dashboards and numbers. On one particular day, though, she realised she had left behind something she relies on throughout her workday.

"Working on multiple screens, endless dashboards, and numbers all day, and somehow I forgot the one thing I can't work without: my mouse. Thankfully, Google has these vending machines stocked with everything, from mouse and keyboards to earphones—all free for Googlers. Got saved, and now it's time to get back to making those numbers move," she said.

The video shows the vending machine inside the office, with a range of work accessories available. Sharma was able to pick up a mouse and get back to work without having to find a shop, ask a colleague to lend her one or wait for a replacement.

She also pointed out that workplace benefits can extend beyond the perks more commonly associated with big tech companies, such as food and company stocks.

"Working at Google has benefits more than food and stocks. Vending machine for all the stuffs," the caption of her Instagram post reads.

Social media reacts to the office perk

The post caught the attention of users who liked the idea of having everyday work essentials available within the office itself.

One user called the setup "the kind of workplace perk that genuinely makes everyday work easier."

Another wrote, "This is such a thoughtful convenience for employees when little things go wrong."

A person described the facility as "a really practical perk that can save employees a lot of time."

Another commented, "This is what a useful corporate benefit looks like."

Much of the reaction centred on the simplicity of the facility. Forgetting a mouse or suddenly needing a replacement keyboard may be a small problem, but having those essentials readily available means employees can sort it out without losing much time during the workday.

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