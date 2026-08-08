Toxic trailer launch: Yash calls Nayanthara the 'most badass sister', praises Kiara, Huma and other co-stars

New Delhi:

The much awaited trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was released on Saturday evening. The trailer launch, that was held in Bengaluru's AMB Kapali theatre, was attended by director Geetu Mohandas and her cast: Yash, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanat, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair among others.

After the trailer launch, the lead actor and co-producer of Toxic, Yash, heaped praises on each of his cast member. Let's see what the actor had to say about his co-stars.

Yash praises Nayanthara: 'The most badass sister anyone could have'

Yash thanked Nayanthara for her contribution to Toxic, praising her commitment to the film and the work she put into her role. He said, 'It takes a lot of grace to do what you have done. You are a lady superstar. I really like the way you committed to the film. You have worked hard, and how. You have added so much value. You are the most badass sister anyone could have.'

Yash on Tara Sutaria: 'Your presence gave so much to the film'

Speaking about Tara Sutaria, Yash said balancing multiple female characters in a film can be challenging, but her presence made an impact. He said, 'Every time there are four or five girls in a film, it is very important to balance each character. But your presence gave so much that we increased your screen time because of that presence and your elegance.'

Yash praises Huma Qureshi: 'You have become the brand ambassador of Toxic'

Yash praised Huma Qureshi for believing in the project and taking time out for the film despite her other commitments. He said, 'You have become the brand ambassador of Toxic. I know it is difficult for someone who is doing a lot of work and different work, from independent films, and then you have taken a lot of time and believed in this. You have given us the freedom to position each one of you. And to the viewers, Huma is going to blow your mind. She has done phenomenally well.'

Yash proud of Rukmini Vasanth: 'I am very proud of a Karnataka girl doing so well'

Yash expressed his pride in Rukmini Vasanth and praised her background and contribution to the film. He said, 'I am very proud of a Karnataka girl doing so well. Someone who is so well-read. I am so proud that she is a part of the film.'

Yash on Kiara Advani: 'You surrendered to the vision'

Yash had high praise for Kiara Advani, describing her as a hardworking actor who committed herself to the film's vision. He said, 'Tabahi, yeah! Kiara, I think the kind of role you have performed in Toxic is this film. We have just seen a glimpse of it. You are such a hardworking actor. I have seen you work hard. Kiara surrendered to the vision. She is so down to earth and does not care what one has to go through. We are just ahead of time, but after watching the film, people will realise.'

Yash thanks Akshay Oberoi: 'You have become a part of Karnataka'

Yash also thanked Akshay Oberoi for his contribution to the film, praising his connection with Karnataka. He said, 'You have become a part of Karnataka. You speak so well. My wife tells me, 'See his video.' Thank you for making me feel special. I have learnt so much from you.'

Yash credits Sudev Nair: 'This movie would not have happened without you'

Yash credited Sudev Nair with playing an important role behind the scenes, saying his contribution was crucial to the making of Toxic. He said, 'Trust me, this movie would not have happened if not for Sudev. He was there every day with us. He managed his dates when any actor needed it. He is the hook of our filmmaking process.'

For the unversed, Toxic will release worldwide on August 26. The film has been made in Kannada and English and will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Yash thanks wife for unwavering support

Yash expressed special gratitude to his wife as he said, 'I want to thank my wife. Being my friend isn't easy; being associated with me in any way isn't easy. This film was quite demanding. I had to step out of my comfort zone. It was unlike any other role I have played. It required a lot of time. My wife managed things remarkably well and has been incredibly supportive. I am grateful; nothing will go to waste.'

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