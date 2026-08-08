PM Modi speaks to US Vice President JD Vance, discusses India-US strategic partnership

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to US Vice President JD Vance on the phone call and discussed ways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas. During the phone call, he also congratulated Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on the birth of their son and conveyed his best wishes to the family.

Here's what PM Modi said

“Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas. Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

US lawmakers raise concerns over FCRA Bill

The phone call from JD Vance came days after a US lawmaker raised concerns over proposed amendments to India’s laws governing foreign donations received by NGOs, trusts, educational institutions and religious organisations, warning that the move could have implications for bilateral ties.

Earlier this week, US Congressman Riley Moore alleged that the proposed changes to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) could allow the Indian government to take over churches and religious charities, calling the move a “clear attack against Christians."

Moreover, the talks between the two leaders came at a sensitive time for India-US economic relations as the US Senate on Friday passed a sweeping Russia sanctions bill that could give the US president authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian oil, with India among the countries potentially affected. The new bill still has to clear the US House before becoming law.

US and India continue negotiations on bilateral trade agreement

At this time, the US and India are continuing their negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement as a senior US official said in July that the deal could potentially be signed within three to four months.

Apart from trade, India and the US are also working to expand cooperation across defence, energy, critical technologies, critical minerals and supply chains. The broader bilateral relationship has been described by both sides as a comprehensive global strategic partnership.

In the wake of these developments, PM Modi’s conversation with Vance comes as New Delhi and Washington seek to maintain their wider strategic partnership while navigating trade negotiations and growing differences over India’s purchases of Russian oil.

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