Uttarakhand woman grows 8-foot-10-inch hair, breaks Ukrainian woman's Guinness World Record

New Delhi:

A woman from Uttarakhand has turned nearly a decade of dedication to her hair into a Guinness World Record. Renu Dhariyal has been officially recognised for having the longest hair on a living person (female), with her locks measuring an extraordinary 271.50 cm, or 8 feet 10 inches.

Her record-breaking hair was measured and verified in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, in April, according to Guinness World Records. The length is only slightly shorter than Robert Wadlow's recorded height of 272 cm, making the scale of Dhariyal's achievement all the more striking.

Renu Dhariyal sets Guinness World Record with 8-foot-10-inch hair

Dhariyal has been growing her hair continuously since 2015 and has not cut it during that time, Guinness World Records reported.

Speaking to the organisation, she said her decision to grow her hair was partly influenced by Indian cultural traditions, where long hair has historically been associated with beauty and tradition.

Her hair has now grown so long that it can trail across the floor behind her. Photographs shared by Guinness World Records show Dhariyal sitting on the floor surrounded by her exceptionally long locks, while other images show the hair cascading over the edge of a bed.

Despite its unusual length, her hair has also been described as thick and shiny. When she needs to keep it manageable, Dhariyal ties it into a long, elaborate braid.

Her hair surpassed the previous record

Dhariyal's achievement also saw her take the record from Ukrainian record-holder Aliia Nasyrova.

Nasyrova previously held the title with hair measuring 257.33 cm, or 8 feet 5.3 inches. Dhariyal's measurement of 271.50 cm therefore exceeded the previous record by more than 14 cm.

The achievement is particularly notable given the years of care involved in maintaining hair of such extraordinary length. Guinness World Records highlighted the considerable effort required to look after locks that extend for almost nine feet.

Dhariyal said caring for her hair requires considerable patience, including hours spent washing and detangling it. She also said she prefers natural methods rather than relying heavily on commercial chemical products.

She makes homemade hair oils and shampoos and has shared her hair-care approach with followers online.

How Dhariyal looks after her record-breaking hair

Growing hair to such a length is only part of the challenge. Keeping it clean, untangled and manageable has also become a major part of Dhariyal's routine.

Her preference for homemade hair oils and shampoos forms part of the approach she has shared with her audience. Over time, she has also built a presence as a content creator and YouTuber, where she shares beauty and hair-care tips with other women.

Her striking appearance has made her a source of curiosity both offline and online. Guinness World Records reported that she frequently attracts attention when she steps outside or appears on social media, with people often surprised by the sheer length of her hair.

What the record means to Dhariyal

For Dhariyal, the achievement is about more than an unusual physical record.

She told Guinness World Records that she hopes her accomplishment will draw attention to India and her local community. She also wants it to encourage people to remain consistent while staying connected to their natural beauty and culture.

After years of patience, hours of hair care and almost a decade without a haircut, Dhariyal has turned a deeply personal commitment into a Guinness World Record that is, quite literally, hard to overlook.

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