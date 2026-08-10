'Narendra naam se nafrat hai': Boxer Berwal shares Pakistani rival's hilarious 2015 remark with PM Modi

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caught all the headlines of late as he hosted the various Commonwealth Games medal winners at his residence on August 9th. The Prime Minister interacted with the various winners, including Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, and many more stars present at the venue.

Talking to the winners, a moment with boxer Narender Berwal has taken the internet by storm. It is worth noting that Berwal won the silver medal in the men’s 90+ kg boxing category, and interacting with PM Modi, the star boxers shared an interesting story with the prime minister.

Talking about a game from 2015, Berwal recalled a story about beating a Pakistani boxer in the World Military Games 2015. Talking about the incident, Berwal said his opponent was annoyed with the repeated use of the name Narendra in his life.

“The Pakistani boxer said to me, 'Your name is Narendra, your coach’s name is Narendra, and your PM’s name is Narendra as well. I hate the name Narendra now,’” Berwal told PM Modi

The Commonwealth Games 2026 ended up being a huge success for India

It is interesting to note that the Commonwealth Games saw the Indian contingent perform exceptionally well. India ended its CWG campaign with a total of 39 medals to its name. The medal tally included a total of 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze medals.

Furthermore, India did especially well in boxing. Bringing home 10 medals in the sport, as this was the Indian contingent’s best-ever performance in boxing at the Commonwealth Games. The previous record was six medals, which was jointly held by England and Canada.

Hosting the winners at his residence, PM Modi talked about a plethora of topics, claiming that the medal winners have inspired a generation of athletes to take up sports and that their win is the victory of the entire nation and that they should be proud of themselves.

“I don’t view this merely as your personal achievement; your victory serves as a tremendous inspiration for future generations. We could have gone to schools and preached about the importance of sports and physical activity, but your medals inspire them far more than any such message could," the prime minister said.

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