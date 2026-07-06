Click! This photographer's house looks exactly like a giant camera, and the internet can't get enough

New Delhi:

A photographer's unique residence in Karnataka has emerged as the latest sensation on social media after a video showcasing its camera-inspired architecture went viral. The house is clearly a product of love for photography.

The video, posted by Priyam Saraswat on Instagram, takes viewers on a tour of the uniquely designed house called "CLICK", created by photographer Yallani Jadhav along with his family after overcoming several design-related challenges.

A house with the architecture of a giant camera

As the interviewer takes viewers inside the house, photographer Jadhav explains that the entire home has been designed around the theme of photography. The kitchen window has been designed to resemble a camera lens, while the balcony railings represent old camera film rolls. Modern photography has also found a place in the design, with SD card-inspired elements incorporated into the structure.

According to Jadhav, every step inside the house carries a photography-related message, making the theme consistent throughout the property.

Photography touches in every room

The interiors are equally unique. Jadhav displays his collection of vintage cameras before showing the themed bedrooms. One of the windows has been designed to resemble a camera flash, while another ceiling features the familiar Google Photos logo.

The home's grills, railings and decorative elements also take inspiration from camera settings and photography equipment. Even the terrace garden has been designed to resemble a strip of photographic film when viewed from the front.

Sons named after camera brands

One moment in the video particularly caught viewers' attention. While showing a family photograph, Jadhav reveals that he has named his three sons after famous photography brands. His eldest son is named Canon, the second Nikon, and the youngest Epson.

The interviewer reacts with surprise as Jadhav explains that photography has been both his profession and passion for the past 30 years.

Building the dream wasn't easy

Jadhav says the idea initially puzzled many engineers. According to him, several professionals questioned whether it was even possible to construct a house that looked like a camera while still functioning as a comfortable family home. The challenge became even greater because the house had to fit on a 22 x 50-foot plot (around 1,100 sq ft) while accommodating bedrooms for the family, a guest room and all the essentials of a modern home.

Eventually, with the support of his family and his brother-in-law, the vision became a reality.

Internet praises the creative house

The video has received positive responses from internet users, who appreciated the family's creativity and dedication in transforming their passion into something extraordinary. With features such as a camera lens-shaped window, film strip railings and photography-inspired interiors, viewers described the house as one of the most unique homes they had ever seen.

Also read: 'Jhooth kyu boli?': Flight attendant surprises parents by welcoming them on board, video goes viral