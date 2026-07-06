'Jhooth kyu boli?': Flight attendant surprises parents by welcoming them on board, video goes viral

New Delhi:

A heartwarming video of a couple boarding their flight, unaware that their own daughter would be welcoming them on board, has gone viral. The sweet moment has received a lot of love online. Sushmita Nath, a flight attendant, shared the emotional moment on Instagram, capturing her parents' reaction after they realised she was part of their cabin crew. Unbeknownst to her mother and father, Sushmita was eagerly waiting for them to board her flight.

The caption captured the wholesome moment. It read: "POV: Your parents board a flight, not knowing their daughter is the one welcoming them onboard. The surprise, the smiles, and that proud look… a memory I'll carry forever. Sometimes, the best journeys aren't about the destination; they're about the people you share them with."

In a text overlay, Nath revealed that she had told her parents she was operating a different flight, so they had no idea about the surprise awaiting them. "Told my parents I was operating a different flight. Little did they know they were my surprise passengers." She also added, "Bro, mere papa ko bilkul nahi pata hai ki mai ye flight operate kr rahi hu and just waiting for them to come." In the video, she mentioned how excited she was to surprise her parents while trying to maintain professionalism and control her giggles.

Her parents board the flight

The moment her father entered the cabin, she called out to him. Surprised, he exclaimed, "Issi flight mein hai kya?" (Is she on this flight?) In the now-viral clip, he can be seen getting emotional, with his eyes filled with pride. Her mother entered next and was equally shocked. She asked, "Jhooth kyu boli?" (Why did you lie?) Nath described the moment her parents realised she was their cabin crew member as priceless.

"Seeing the pride in my parents' eyes was the most rewarding moment of my journey." In the video, she further revealed that her parents had always wanted to see her as a cabin crew member and had stood by her through every high and low. She said the surprise was her way of thanking them.

"Everything I am today is because they never stopped believing in me," she added at the end.

Netizens' warm response to the video

The internet is swooning over the heartwarming video, with viewers calling it cute and wholesome. Many people were especially charmed by her mother's reaction, "Jhooth kyu boli?", describing it as "mom being mom." "The way you said 'Papa' was so sweet," another user wrote.

(Written by Vipashana Thakur. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

Also read: 'My father sold my mother's jewellery to pay my BCA fees': Microsoft engineer's post goes viral