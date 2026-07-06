'My father sold my mother's jewellery to pay my BCA fees': Microsoft's engineer's post goes viral

New Delhi:

A post on LinkedIn by a software engineer at Microsoft has become very emotional for many after he described his parents’ sacrifice for his education. His story of how his father sold his mother's jewellery to pay his college fees has resonated with thousands, with many calling it a reminder of the silent sacrifices parents make for their children's future.

While most of us look at the success stories, it is equally important to remember the journey behind them. Sometimes, it is not about our vision but what people in your do for you.

Father's difficult decision for his education

Sharing his story on LinkedIn, Manu Agrawal recalled that his Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) fee was just Rs 15,000 per semester, but even that amount was beyond his family's reach.

He revealed that his father decided to sell his mother's gold jewellery to raise the money.

Recalling the moment, he wrote that his mother quietly handed over her gold bangles without saying a word.

"She didn't cry. She just looked at me. I didn't sleep that night," he wrote.

Years later, he fulfilled a promise

Manu shared that years later, he found himself working in a glass office in Seattle at Microsoft, earning around Rs 1.9 crore a year. Wanting to repay his parents in some way, he called his mother and asked her to buy back whatever jewellery she wanted.

Her response, however, left him emotional: "Beta, tere aane se sab wapas aa gaya." He concluded his post by writing, "Some debts aren't financial."

(Image Source : LINKEDIN/MANUAGRAWAL2)Microsoft engineer's heartfelt story goes viral

Internet applauds the parents' sacrifice

The post has touched thousands of LinkedIn users, many of whom related to the sacrifices their own families made for their education. One user wrote that behind many corporate success stories are parents who quietly sacrificed their own comfort and security to give their children a better future. Another one observed that the tale highlighted the challenges faced by many middle-class families, where the parents always placed their child’s aspirations before theirs.

Many other readers agreed that even though the material things may be replaced at times, the sacrifice and affection of the parents cannot be repaid.

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