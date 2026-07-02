Girl studies by roadside while mother sells flowers in Chennai. What happened next is heartwarming

New Delhi:

A simple video from Chennai has touched thousands online after showing a young girl studying by the roadside while her mother sold flowers nearby. As evening turned to night, the child quietly shifted closer to a shop just to make use of its lights, determined not to let the fading daylight interrupt her studies.

The clip, shared on Instagram by Chennai resident Santhosh, has since gone viral, with many calling it a powerful reminder of the value of education and the quiet sacrifices families make to secure a better future for their children.

Girl studies while mother sells flowers

The video was filmed near the Camp Road signal in Tambaram, where the girl can be seen sitting on the pavement with her books, completely focused on her lessons.

Just a short distance away, her mother continues selling flowers to passing customers.

As darkness falls, the girl walks closer to a roadside shop and resumes studying under its bright lights, making the most of the available light to continue reading.

Sharing the video, Santhosh wrote, "While I was working at Tambaram near Camp Road signal, I saw a young girl studying and nearby her mother selling flowers near the roadside."

He said the moment stayed with him long after he had left.

"I was very surprised to see her studying with the hope that education is the only tool to change her status and after dark she went studying under the light of a roadside shop. It was a heart-touching and inspiring scene," the caption read.

Watch the video here:

Internet steps in to help

The video quickly struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised both the girl's determination and her mother's efforts to support her education despite difficult circumstances.

Several people said the clip showed that the desire to learn often remains strong, regardless of the challenges a child may face.

The support soon extended beyond words. According to updates shared with the video, several people came forward to help the girl by providing a study table, stationery and other essential items to make her learning journey a little easier.

For many viewers, the clip became more than just another viral video. It offered a glimpse into the quiet resilience of a child committed to her education and a mother's unwavering effort to give her daughter hope for a brighter future.

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