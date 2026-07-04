Man surprises his mother with her first helicopter ride: 'I promised her this as a child'

New Delhi:

Many years after making a promise as a child, Yogesh Rawat finally fulfilled his dream by giving his mother a gift she could never forget. In an emotional Instagram video, he treated his mother to her first-ever helicopter ride, capturing every emotion, from anxiety to sheer happiness.

The video has been well received by social media users, with many praising him for keeping his childhood promise.

A promise made in childhood finally comes true

Sharing the video on Instagram, Yogesh Rawat revealed that he had promised his mother as a child that one day he would take her on a helicopter ride. As the clip begins, he proudly shows the helicopter waiting for them and says that the day he had dreamt about for years had finally arrived. While he was thrilled, his mother appeared visibly nervous as she admitted that she had never experienced anything like it before.

Rawat also shows their helicopter tickets before escorting his mother to board the aircraft.

From nervous smiles to memorable moments

Although she was afraid of boarding the helicopter, Rawat kept reassuring her throughout the experience. He revealed that she even held on to his leg because she was so scared. However, as the journey progressed, her fear gradually disappeared. The woman who was initially nervous soon began enjoying the ride and smiled at the breathtaking views while wearing her son's sunglasses. The video beautifully captures this transformation.

Scenic views make the experience even more memorable

The flight offered stunning views of Munsyari, which Rawat proudly shared in the video. As he looked down at the landscape, Rawat described his village as "nothing short of paradise" and even compared it to Switzerland because of its natural beauty.

Towards the end of the reel, Rawat admitted that while he was taking his mother on the ride, the little boy inside him was simply happy that he had finally kept the promise he had made years ago. When asked how she liked the experience, his mother smiled and replied, "Very nice."

Internet applauds the thoughtful gesture

The wholesome reel has received an outpouring of love online, with viewers calling it one of the most touching videos on social media. Many said the video reminded them that true success lies in making their parents happy rather than achieving material success. Many others appreciated Rawat's efforts in showing how promises made with love can remain alive for years until the right moment arrives.

The video is about much more than an exciting helicopter ride. It is a touching reminder of what some of life's greatest achievements truly mean!

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