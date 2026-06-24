'Manners never boarded': Flight attendant's message to littering passengers goes viral

New Delhi:

Travelling by air implies taking responsibility for treating fellow passengers, crew members and the aircraft itself with respect. Nevertheless, a recent video posted by a flight attendant has sparked discussion among internet users after she highlighted a common issue on flights that affects cabin crews: litter left behind by passengers after the flight has ended.

It is important to note that the cabin crew member used humour to express her dissatisfaction with the passengers' behaviour rather than to insult them in any way.

The message that attracted attention

There was a message aimed at passengers in the video: "Dear passengers, if you can afford a flight ticket, you can afford some basic manners." Along with the video, there was another message that immediately caught everyone's attention: "Breaking news: The plane has landed, but basic manners never boarded."

The combination of humour and irritation resonated with many users who felt that the issue reflected a larger problem.

Not a criticism but a request

She explained that travellers can make a significant difference by simply keeping wrappers, cups, tissues and other waste together and handing them over during the cabin crew's trash collection rounds.

She also highlighted the hard work of cleaning staff, who often have very limited time to prepare aircraft for the next flight.

Importance of a clean cabin

A clean cabin not only creates a good impression but also ensures comfort for future passengers and helps reduce the workload on ground staff and cleaners.

As aircraft turnaround times are limited in most cases, even small actions by passengers can help make staff members' jobs easier.

Reactions on social media

The video soon became a topic of discussion online. Many people supported the flight attendant's point of view.

Some internet users reminded others that proper travel etiquette includes disposing of waste appropriately, while others expressed sympathy for airline workers who have to deal with the mess left behind after flights.

An etiquette reminder

Even though the video focused on litter inside an aircraft, its message was much broader. Whether people travel by plane, train or bus, small acts of consideration help keep shared spaces clean.

Sometimes, it is enough to remind people that good manners should reach the destination along with the travellers.