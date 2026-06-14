'Zero civic sense': Loud music on Himalayan trek sparks online debate

New Delhi:

The Himalayas are often seen as a place to disconnect from the chaos of everyday life. People travel hundreds of kilometres to experience fresh mountain air, breathtaking views and, perhaps most importantly, silence.

That is why a recent viral video from a trekking trail has struck a nerve with many internet users.

A Bengaluru-based woman shared a video from her Himalayan trek, expressing frustration over a group of trekkers who were allegedly playing loud music through speakers while hiking. The clip quickly gained attention online and sparked a wider discussion about civic sense in natural spaces.

When nature's soundtrack gets drowned out

For many trekking enthusiasts, the appeal of the mountains lies in their tranquillity.

The sound of rustling leaves, flowing streams, birdsong and mountain winds forms part of the experience. Loud music can disrupt not only fellow trekkers but also local wildlife.

The woman behind the viral video questioned why people travel to remote mountain regions only to recreate the noise they are supposedly trying to escape. Her comments resonated with many viewers who shared similar experiences from trekking trails and campsites.

The internet weighs in

Social media users largely sided with the trekker's concerns.

Many argued that portable speakers have become an increasing nuisance at tourist destinations, from beaches and camping grounds to hiking trails. Others pointed out that enjoying music is not the issue; the problem arises when personal entertainment begins affecting everyone else's experience.

Several users stressed that trekking etiquette should include respecting the peace of the environment and the people around you.

A larger conversation about responsible tourism

The incident has also highlighted a broader issue: responsible tourism.

As trekking and adventure travel continue to grow in popularity, concerns about littering, noise pollution and environmental impact have become more common.

Experts and experienced trekkers often encourage visitors to follow the principle of leaving no trace, which includes minimising noise and respecting the natural surroundings.

Civic sense matters, even at 10,000 feet

The debate is ultimately about more than music.

It raises questions about how people behave in shared public spaces and whether personal enjoyment should come at the cost of everyone else's experience.

The mountains may be vast, but the message from many trekkers is simple: if you visit nature, let nature be the loudest thing around.

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