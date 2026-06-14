Chandni Chowk rickshaw driver goes viral for speaking Italian, German and Spanish

New Delhi:

The streets of Delhi are known for their bustling markets, rich history and constant flow of visitors from around the world. Amid the crowds of Old Delhi, one local rickshaw driver has become an internet sensation for a rather unexpected reason.

His name is Aslam, and he has impressed foreign tourists with his ability to speak multiple languages, including Italian, German and Spanish.

A video showing Aslam confidently conversing with international visitors in their native languages has gone viral, leaving both tourists and social media users amazed.

Learning languages outside the classroom

What makes Aslam's story particularly remarkable is that he did not learn these languages through formal education.

According to reports, he picked them up through years of interacting with foreign tourists visiting Old Delhi. What began as casual conversations gradually developed into fluency, allowing him to communicate comfortably with visitors from different parts of the world.

His journey is a reminder that learning does not always happen inside classrooms. Curiosity, consistency and real-world interactions can be equally powerful teachers.

More than just a rickshaw ride

For many tourists, exploring Chandni Chowk is already an unforgettable experience. But having a multilingual rickshaw driver makes the journey even more memorable.

Visitors are often surprised when Aslam suddenly starts speaking to them in their native language. What begins as a routine ride quickly turns into a meaningful cultural exchange filled with conversation and local insights.

Internet applauds his dedication

The viral video has earned widespread praise on social media.

Many users called Aslam's achievement inspiring, noting that learning even one foreign language requires dedication and perseverance. Others admired his curiosity and willingness to learn through everyday experiences.

Several commenters also pointed out that his story challenges conventional ideas about education, proving that valuable skills can be acquired outside traditional learning environments.

A lesson in lifelong learning

At a time when language-learning apps and online courses are widely available, Aslam's story stands out because of its simplicity.

He taught himself by listening, observing and speaking with people from different countries, one conversation at a time.

His journey is about more than language. It is about curiosity, determination and making the most of every opportunity to learn.

For the tourists who step into his rickshaw, what starts as a simple ride through Chandni Chowk often becomes an experience they are unlikely to forget.

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