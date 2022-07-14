Twitter Down: Netizens want to share memes about it but where do they go? See funny posts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Representative image

Twitter Down: If you are not able to log in to Twitter or are facing problems in sharing posts on the micro-blogging app, you'd be relieved to know you are not alone. thousands of Twitter users are complaining about the same. Seems like Twitter is down! However, no official statement has been released on the social media giant.

Generally, in times of crisis, Twitter is where netizens go, after all, it has the best memes. But where do they post about Twitter, is what many are wondering. Those who could log in to accounts posted about the same. "Me running to tweet "twitter is down" but then i realise twitter is down," a user shared. Another one said, "The worst part about Twitter going down is that you can’t even search “Twitter down” on Twitter to see if there’s actually an outage." A third one wondered if she's only one facing difficulties with the app. "Is it just me or is everyone's Twitter going down for every few seconds?"

A user posted a photo of Thomas The Steam Engine with a disgusted look on his face and captioned it as, "When Twitter is down and you can’t go on Twitter to find out if it’s down cos it’s down." Some even thought that their Internet is the one having network issues. "#Twitterdown Me apologizing to my internet after blaming it for twitter being down," a Twitterati posted.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been for a while owing to its dispute with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Last week, Musk officially pulled out of his $44 billion agreement to purchase the microblogging site.

With an aim to force Elon Musk to follow through with his $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal, the microblogging site has now sued the tech billionaire as he walked out of the deal.

The lawsuit, filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery this week, comes after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that he wants to terminate the $44 billion acquisition agreement.

"In April 2022, Elon Musk entered into a binding merger agreement with Twitter, promising to use his best efforts to get the deal done. Now, less than three months later, Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests," the complaint reads.

"Musk apparently believes that he -- unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law -- is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away," it added.

