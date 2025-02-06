'Teach them one word a day'; Bengaluru man's post on 'anaar' sparks debate

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Bengaluru man's post on 'anaar' sparks debate

Bengaluru is the IT capital of India and people from different parts of the country come to work in the city. With an ongoing debate over the use of Kannada in the state, there have been several conversations around the topic. While activists say that people living in the city should learn Kannada, critics say otherwise.

The debate between Hindi and Kannada has gained momentum again after a Kannada activist shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). The post has garnered more than 12.7K views wherein the user shared an image of a receipt that mentions the Hindi name of a fruit.

The user seemed quite unhappy about the use of 'anaar' which is the Hindi name of the fruit Pomegranate. Sharing the image, he wrote, "We were supposed to teach them one word a day.. but here they are, teaching us one word a day."

Several users took to the comments section to share their thoughts and the comments section seemed quite divided about the use of Kannada. One of the users wrote, “I didn't know that. I came to know after seeing the comments of our Kannada friends here. That's not the point, it's just a pity that our Kannadigas haven't adapted to those words so quickly. That's why it's easy to impose a foreign language.”

Another comment read, “We were supposed to teach them one word a day.. but here they are, teaching us one word a day.” A third user commented, “It's not in all Kannada except for one word. Please adjust it. Have no problem with Apple, but will go bonkers on Anaar.”

One of the comments read, “The entire card is in some foreign English language.”

