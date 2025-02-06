Man tests paneer in bread pakora, internet stunned by 'fake' result | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Man tests paneer is bread pakora, internet stunned

Paneer is a popular ingredient in Indian cuisine and is typically regarded as a key source of protein for vegetarians. Paneer is used in a variety of recipes, ranging from great feasts to everyday meals. What if the paneer you're eating isn't as real as it appears? A recent video by Haryana-based vlogger Nikhil Saini sparked concerns about the existence of fake paneer in street cuisine.

The viral video of a man testing paneer inside a bread pakoda has left the internet stunned and skeptical. The clip, shared by an Instagram user, shows him completing a 'quality check' on the snack he purchased for Rs 25, only to claim that the paneer inside was fake.

In the video, Nikhil rinses the paneer with lukewarm water before doing an iodine tincture test. As soon as the solution is poured onto the paneer, black patches develop, prompting concerns about food contamination. To support his assertion, he compares it to another sample of "real paneer," which does not change color.

"Ye dekhiye doston, ye farak dekhiye. Ye jo asli paneer hai iska color bilkul bhi change nahi hua. Jo color solution ka tha, wahi same color. Jabki ye doosra paneer poora kaala padd gaya hai (Look at this, friends. Notice the difference. The real paneer hasn't changed color at all, while the other one has turned completely black," he said in the video.

Since its release online, the video has received over 17 million views. It generated a heated internet debate and sparked a debate over food safety. Several users supported Nikhil's claim, advising others against eating paneer from street vendors.

'Believe it or not, no one is cooking real paneer for you unless you buy it yourself. Paneer is more expensive than chicken, so why would restaurant owners use the real thing when they can get fake paneer for half the price? Stop eating out, and avoid mayonnaise too," a user wrote.

"No one is serving real paneer unless you buy it yourself. It’s more expensive than chicken!" another user commented.

A social media user wrote, "This test only confirms the presence of starch. Some low-quality paneer might not contain starch but could still be made from synthetic milk or poor-quality coagulants. So while this is a quick check, it's not a foolproof way to determine purity."

The video has raised food safety worries on social media platforms; nonetheless, it serves as a reminder to customers to be vigilant about where they buy their food.

ALSO READ: Brother duo's soulful rendition of O Re Piya wins hearts online, Salim Merchant reacts | WATCH