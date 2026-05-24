'Made me feel more single': Man dances for his girl during Mai Tera Hero screening, video goes viral

New Delhi:

A romantic moment inside a movie theatre is now melting hearts across social media after model and actor Shaurya Mishra was seen dancing for his girlfriend during a screening of Mai Tera Hero. The now-viral clip captured Shaurya energetically performing to the song 'Palat tera hero idhar hai', instantly turning the theatre into what internet users are calling “absolute cinema”.

The video quickly spread across Instagram and X, with people reacting to the wholesome Bollywood-style gesture. Many users joked that the clip made them feel “painfully single”, while others praised the actor’s confidence and playful energy.

‘Bhagwan ji, ye kya dikha rahe ho’

One Instagram user who shared the video posted a hilarious caption that quickly became viral alongside the clip itself.

“Mai to akele ayi thi movie dekhne… ye kya dikha rahe ho bhagwan ji aap mujhe,” the user wrote dramatically, perfectly capturing the internet’s collective reaction to the romantic moment.

She later revealed that Shaurya himself reached out to her for a collaboration after the video gained attention online. “Omg the boy dancing reached out to me for collab. Now I know it was @shauryaakmishraa,” she added.

Internet calls the moment ‘straight out of a movie’

The user also praised the couple in another emotional note that resonated with viewers online. “You truly made my experience 1000 times more great, it was absolute cinema. As I went alone there, you did make me feel more single now, but that’s okay. Very, very happy for both of you, especially the girl omg,” she wrote.

The comment section quickly filled with reactions from people calling the moment “peak romance”, “main character energy” and “something straight out of a Bollywood film”.

Why wholesome romantic videos spread so quickly online

Social media users often connect strongly with unscripted romantic moments because they feel genuine and emotionally relatable. In a digital space usually dominated by negativity and arguments, wholesome couple videos tend to spread rapidly because they create instant emotional reactions.

Shaurya Mishra’s theatre dance especially stood out because of its playful spontaneity. Instead of a polished influencer-style setup, the moment felt natural, filmi and unapologetically romantic, exactly the kind of content the internet loves sharing.

For many viewers, the viral clip was not just entertaining. It also felt like a reminder of the old-school Bollywood romance energy people still secretly adore, even while pretending they don’t.

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