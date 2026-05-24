'God bless these people': Author lauds CISF for recovering lost phone at airport in just 15 minutes

New Delhi:

A heartwarming post praising CISF personnel at Bengaluru airport is winning attention online. It all started when author Bhaavna Arora shared how CISF personnel helped recover her lost phone within just 15 minutes. The incident has sparked appreciation for the efficiency and professionalism of airport security personnel, with many social media users sharing similar experiences from Indian airports.

According to Bhaavna Arora’s post on X, she panicked after realising she had lost her phone at Bengaluru airport. However, the situation quickly changed after she approached CISF personnel on duty for help.

“I lost my phone at the Bengaluru airport and panicked. All that I had to do was approach the CISF personnel on duty. Within 15 minutes, I had my phone back in my pocket,” she wrote in her now-viral post. She also urged travellers not to panic if they lose belongings at airports and instead seek help from CISF officers immediately.

CISF responds to the appreciation online

The official Airport Sector CISF account later responded to her post and thanked her for acknowledging the efforts of airport personnel. “Thank you for your kind words and appreciation of our CISF personnel. We are glad we could assist in retrieving your belongings promptly,” the organisation wrote in its reply.

The polite and professional response further impressed social media users, many of whom praised CISF staff for maintaining calm and efficiency during stressful situations.

Internet users share similar airport experiences

The post soon became popular, with users sharing their own experience of having lost wallets, mobile phones, and baggage, all of which had been returned to them quickly through airport security in India.

One user pointed out that stories like these definitely need to be shared since the internet is flooded with negativity. Another user recounted the time he lost his documents at the airport while travelling, but got them returned within thirty minutes thanks to the efficient work done by the airport officials. Some of the users lauded the airport security measures at Bengaluru airport, along with the presence of CISF officials who were stationed all around the airport. Others pointed out how the airport staff now makes use of technology to find a passenger's missing belongings.

When the internet itself tends to become the repository of all complaints, stories such as these tend to draw everyone's attention instantly. The incident managed to restore some faith in the airport's help systems, especially among users who commented on how helpful airport staff could be at times.

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