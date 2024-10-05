'Roti stir-fry?': Man makes Maggi with leftover roti, internet reacts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM Man makes Maggi with leftover roti.

The internet is full of surprises, and the latest to hit social media has to be a dish called "Weight Loss Maggi." In a viral Instagram where people saw a man named Mac Singh, popularly known as @dietitianmacsingh whipping up a very quick and easy Maggi meal using leftover roti, the internet went into overdrive, quickly reacting to all that may come with this unique dish.

To most people, it would be understandable that roti is a flatbread which forms part of the staple diet of many Indian homes. Roti is a whole wheat flour product, always served in accompanying curries or other dishes. In a nutshell, Maggi noodles have become famous all over the world because they are instant noodles.

But this man preparing Maggi with leftover roti has really caused a stir on social media, with some people who are loving the idea while some are putting it down.

In the video, he can be seen cutting the rotis like Maggi noodles and then heating oil in a pan. After that, he can be seen sautéing green chillies, onions and tomato puree. Later, he adds a few Indian spices and salt to the taste. Finally, he mixes the roti strips with sauce and transforms them into healthier alternatives for Maggi noodles.

Take a look at the viral video here:

While people found it interesting, others couldn't help but comment on the health implications of eating this dish, many questioned its nutritional value.

One Instagram user wrote, "Looks like kitchen king masala is your favourite masala," while another user wrote, "Hai toh gluten hi, kaise healthy ho gaya."

