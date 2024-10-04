'Moms are smart': Mother of Zomato employee sends AirPods in steel dabba via delivery service

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/X Mother of Zomato employee sends AirPods in steel dabba.

If anyone knows how to manage and run the house properly, it is only a mother. A mother knows very well when and how to set things right. An example of this was seen recently on social media where a Zomato employee asked her mother to do a task and she completed the task in such a way that the incident went viral on social media in no time.

Daughter forgot her Airpods at home

A girl forgot her Airpods at home. After this, she wrote a message to her mother and asked her to deliver these AirPods safely to her office and make sure that the delivery agent did not know what he was going to deliver. After this, the mother sent the AirPods in such a safe manner through the delivery boy that he did not even get a clue as to what was in that parcel.

When the Airpods reached the daughter's hands, she was very impressed with her mother's smart work and shared this work with other people on social media. The girl posted a picture where she is holding the box showing that her mother had sent those Airpods by keeping them in a steel dabba so that no one could know what was being delivered in those boxes.

Take a look at the viral post here:

The girl has shared this post from her X handle @Bahaarnotbahar, where she has written in the caption of the post, "forgot my AirPods at home today and asked mom to send them safely with a delivery guy without him knowing what it is and she packed it in a dabba! IN A DABBA??!!" The post has been viewed by 4 lakh 17 thousand people and liked by 17 thousand people so far. One of the X users commented on the post, and wrote, "There is nothing that a mother can’t solve, while another one wrote, "This is Apple security for you. Tim Cook would be really proud of your mom!"

ALSO READ: From begging to healing: The remarkable journey of a child beggar who became a doctor