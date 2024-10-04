From begging to healing: The remarkable journey of a child beggar who became a doctor

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pinky Haryan, once a child beggar who once foraged in McLeodganj, has transformed her life.

Pinky Haryan, once a child beggar who once foraged in McLeodganj, has transformed her life. In 2004, Haryan was discovered by Lobsang Jamyang, a Tibetan monk and Charitable Trust director, who offered him the opportunity to pursue education. Despite his father’s initial reluctance, Jamyang convinced his parents to send him to Dayananda Public School in Dharamshala, which began his extraordinary journey.

Overcoming poverty through education

Living in a slum and facing financial hardship motivated Haryan to focus on her studies. With support from the Tong-Len Charitable Trust in the UK, she secured admission to a prestigious medical college in China. After completing her MBBS, Haryan returned to India, preparing to pass the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) to practice medicine.

"Poverty was the biggest struggle since childhood. It was painful to see my family in distress. As I got into school, I had an ambition to become successful in life," Haryan told PTI.

"As a child, I lived in a slum so my background was my biggest motivation. I wished for a good and financially stable life," she added.

Inspiring success

Haryan credited Jamyang’s support for her success and believed her condition motivated her to help her community. Her siblings followed his example and enrolled in the school. Jamyang’s faith has helped transform the lives of many other children from homelessness to success, the former living in the slums who are now working as doctors, engineers and journalists.

"He (Jamyang) had a vision to help destitute and poor children. He was the biggest support system I had while I was in school. His belief in me was a big inspiration to do well," she said.

