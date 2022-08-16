Tuesday, August 16, 2022
     
  4. Rohit Sharma, IIT Bombay brutally trolled for 'photoshopped' Indian Flag in Independence Day posts

Rohit Sharma, IIT Bombay brutally trolled for 'photoshopped' Indian Flag in Independence Day posts

Rohit Sharma, IIT Bombay received flak after they uploaded Independence Day posts with photoshopped pics on their social media accounts. Netizens were disappointed that celebrities edited National Flag for their posts instead of posing with it.

India TV Trending Desk Written By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2022 13:29 IST
Rohit Sharma, IIT Bombay
Image Source : TWITTER/ROHIT SHARMA,FACEBOOK/IIT BOMBAY Rohit Sharma, IIT Bombay

Rohit Sharma and IIT Bombay were severely criticised for posting 'fake' photos on social media. Netizens alleged that both Rohit Sharma and IIT Bombay's social media pages shared pics with 'photoshopped' Indian Flags to commemorate 76th Independence Day. Talking about Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricketer was seen dressed in traditional attire and holding the Tiranga in his hand. "75 years of independence. Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day," he wrote in Hindi and English. However, eagle-eyed netizens zoomed in on the photo and called out the actor for not using the real flag.

They were disappointed that celebrities edited National Flag for their social media posts instead of posing with a real one.

Likewise, a Facebook post shared by IIT Bombay met with a similar treatment. "Quite clearly the flag is edited on the picture. lol," a user wrote, another said, "IIT Bombay is so advance tech institute that it can not do the good photoshop."

A third one, seemingly an alumnus noted, "It's perfectly fine if you don't put National Flag on your cover photo, but this edited photo just to show you are patriotic is really bogus. Sad to see this from my university."

"An institute of national importance cannot even hoist the national flag there and uploaded a digitally edited image instead," wrote another one on Facebook. Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, to mark the important event, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was organised by the Union Culture Ministry.  It aimed to have 20 crore households in the country hoist a national flag between August 13 and August 15 and also asked individuals to share photos with the flag.

A senior official of the Culture ministry said that the message is only for Monday. It will be run throughout the day to promote the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and encourage people to upload selfies with the flag.

Nearly 4.70 crore selfies have already been uploaded, the website stated at around 2 p.m. on Monday with the numbers growing every second. The website has selfies, including that of Home Minister Amit Shah, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth and Anupam Kher and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and other celebrities.

