Amid heavy rains in Mumbai, netizens flood Twitter with memes, ask 'what is road & what is keechad?'

Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days. Early in the morning, there was either no rain or light showers in most parts of the city. The heavy downpour started around 10 am, civic officials said. While there was no report so far of any major water-logging in low-lying areas, several users took to Twitter and complained about 'keechad' on the road.

Some users on Twitter were concerned about going to the office amid the downpour, while others wished that 'they don't drown' in the pool of water outside their houses or offices. There were a few, who termed Mumbai Rains 'unromantic' and 'annoying.' Take a look:

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense spells for the next 24 hours.

The city recorded 7.91 mm rainfall in the 24 hour-period till 8 am on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 12.94 mm and 12.33 mm rainfall, respectively, a civic official said. There will be a high tide of 4.39 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.57 pm, the official said.

The rain intensity had reduced in Mumbai over the last few days when most parts of the city received light showers.

