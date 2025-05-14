Noida man suffers 35% burns after toilet seat explodes, here's what happened The victim, Ashu Nagar, had just hit the flush button when the toilet seat erupted with a loud bang, causing a fire. Ashu got severe burns to his face and torso. He was transported to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, where physicians diagnosed 35% burns.

In an unusual and terrifying occurrence, a man in Greater Noida was seriously injured when the western toilet in his home exploded. According to a Times of India, the explosion occurred a few days ago in Sector 36.

Toilet seat explodes in a Noida residence

When Ashu Nagar clicked the flush button, the toilet seat exploded with a loud roar, starting the fire. However, it should be noted that Ashu was not utilising a mobile phone or an electronic device at the time.

Sunil Pradhan, Ashu's father, said, "The blast left Ashu with severe burn injuries to his face and body. He was rushed to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, where doctors confirmed he had suffered 35% burns."

How did the explosion occur?

While many people believe that the explosion was caused by electrical faults, this was not the case. All appliances, including the air conditioner, were operational at the time of the explosion. According to initial evaluations, the explosion was caused by a buildup of methane gas. The family suspects that gas accumulated inside the toilet bowl as a result of a clogged drain.

According to them, a spark could have ignited the gas, resulting in an explosion. However, the source of the spark is unknown as of now. Harinder Bhati, a local resident, stated that the pipes here are not just ancient but have not been cleaned in years. Choked pipes can cause gas to accumulate and explode under pressure.

What did the officials say?

AP Verma, senior manager of the Greater Noida Authority, stated that the system is "clean and functioning normally" and that the "explosion may have resulted from an internal problem within the house." Apparently, outdated plumbing, inadequate ventilation, and neglected sewage care can all lead to unsafe circumstances in modern homes.

