In a bizarre twist of modern technology, a Greek man's marriage has been jeopardised by advice from an artificial intelligence chatbot. People used to manage their own activities, but today, both physical and cerebral tasks are increasingly entrusted to computers.

Computers are gradually taking over cognitive activities, increasing demand for chatbots and artificial intelligence, both of which have a substantial impact on our daily lives.

A recent event in Greece exemplifies this influence when a woman dissolved her marriage following advice from ChatGPT. As per reports, this woman used the chatbot for a variety of activities before divorcing her spouse based on its advice. The husband described the stunning episode on the Greek television morning show To Proino.

According to OddityCentral, the man revealed that his wife took part in a social media craze called ChatGPT, which interpreted coffee grounds to foretell future events. She prepared coffee for herself and her spouse, photographed the grounds, and sent the photographs to ChatGPT for examination. The chatbot suggested that her spouse was having an affair, driving her to take severe action.

Despite the husband's disdain of ChatGPT's interpretation as gibberish, his wife fully believed it. She asked him to leave, told their children about the approaching divorce, and even hired a lawyer to draft the appropriate paperwork. The man expressed his surprise at the scenario, pointing out that his once happy life was now being wrecked as a result of an AI's faulty prediction.

ChatGPT said that the man was fantasising about a woman named "E" and was destined to develop a relationship with her. Furthermore, the AI suggested that he was already having an affair, which fuelled his wife's decision to proceed with the divorce.

The marriage is now embroiled in court processes, with the husband's lawyer opposing the divorce because AI-generated allegations have no legal standing. The man insisted on his innocence, claiming that he had never indulged in infidelity.

The occurrence has sparked great interest in Greece, with traditional practitioners of tasseography, an old method of fortune-telling based on coffee grounds, claiming that accurate readings require more than just the grounds. They also examine the foam and saucer, which ChatGPT, despite its capabilities, cannot duplicate.

This unusual story highlights the growing effect of artificial intelligence on personal decisions, as well as the significance of critical thinking in discriminating between technological limitations and human competence.