Nita Ambani's witty answer to rapid-fire question has the audience cheering | WATCH

Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation delivered the keynote address at the prestigious Harvard India Conference 2025. Among other things, Ambani was also asked rapid-fire questions. In one of the questions, Ambani was asked to choose between her husband, Mukesh Ambani, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She gave a witty answer which earned her loud cheers and applause from the audience. She said, "I think Prime Minister Modi ji is good for the nation, and my husband Mukesh is good for my home."

The video has been going viral on the internet where netizens have praised her response.

The Harvard India Conference was held on February 15 and 16 wherein there was discussion on Indian business, policy and culture. In an earlier post, India Conference said that "she has impacted nearly 80 million lives through initiatives in rural transformation, health, education, sports, women empowerment, disaster management, arts, and urban renewal."

The post further said, "The first Indian woman elected to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), she led India to host the 141st IOC Session in 2023 and will present India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics. She founded the globally acclaimed Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, India, which aims to showcase the best of India to the world and bring the best of the world to India. "

Nita Ambani was conferred with the prestigious Governor’s Citation by Maura Healey, Governor of Massachusetts.

The post has garnered more than 126K views since it was posted. Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of them wrote, "Intelligence of a Brilliant Mind!"

Another user wrote, "Wow Nation comes before home." A third user commented, "Brilliant answer!"

