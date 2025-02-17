Man combs wife's hair on hospital ward, video of their pure love goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PIXABAY Man combs wife's hair on hospital ward

A heartwarming moment between a couple in a hospital ward has left the internet emotional. A medical student from Telangana captured and shared a video on his social media account, showcasing an elderly man combing and braiding his ill wife's hair while they sat on the hospital floor.

After watching the video, social media users couldn't stop gushing over the quiet display of love. The video was shared by Abhinav Sandula, a fourth-year MBBS student at Government Medical College in Mahbubnagar. His caption read, "True love isn't in words but in hospital wards, holding hands through pain, staying when it's hardest."

In the video, the man patiently combed his wife's hair before carefully braiding it, all while she sat silently, seeming unwell. It was a simple yet deeply moving act, and the internet quickly declared it one of the purest forms of love.

Social media users responded with heartfelt reflections and praise in the comment section. One user commented, '' I have seen the most beautiful of all love stories during my house surgency days. Indeed, the purest form of love..!''. ''He is the richest man'', another user said. ''The last generation of pure love and innocence'', one user commented.

''Anyone can be with you when you are healthy. But hospitals are one such place where you can see genuine intentions of a person'', another user said. ''Every girl deserves this type of love after her parents'', another user remarked.

Meanwhile, Manoel Angelim Dino and Maria de Sousa Dino, a Brazilian couple, have achieved a new Guinness World Record for the longest married surviving marriage. They have been married for 84 years and 77 days. Their love journey began in 1936, when they met for the first time, and ended four years later, in 1940, when they married in a chapel in Ceará, Brazil. Since then, they've made a lovely life together, raising 13 children and growing a large family that currently includes 55 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

