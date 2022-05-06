Man with no arms chops wood with axe, leaves internet amazed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JOHNPOMPLIANO Petr lost his arms in an accident but he lives life on his own terms

A video of a man without arms chopping wood logs with an axe is going viral on social media. This has essentially proved the adage: Where there is a will, there is a way. A man is seen pressing an axe between his chest and the chin as he chops down wood logs. The video is from an area where there is heavy snowfall and seeing the grit of the man is inspirational, to say the least.

As per a report, Petr Schneider lost both of his arms when he was 12-years-old. However, he doesn’t let that interfere with his ability to live an independent life. He lost his arms as a child after suffering an electric shock. Despite that fact, he can expertly cut wood. Now, as the whole world witnesses him chopping wood without his arms, it will do good for the others who turn towards excuses when life does not out to be the way they want it to be.

Chopping wood is a laborious task as it is and seeing Petr do it without his arms is the motivation we can all do with.

Indian film star R Madhavan also reacted to the video of Petr chopping wooden logs. The Vikram Vedha star posted heart emojis as he shared the video on his Twitter timeline.

Reacting to the video of Petr, netizens saluted his daunting spirit. "The force is strong with this one," wrote one social media user and another one said, "So much respect (sic)."