Uttarakhand Police take a jibe at Elon Musk's son's name, 'make your password as difficult as...'

Image Source : TWITTER/@CB_DOGE Uttarakhand Police Tweet on International Password Day had Elon Musk reference.

Uttarakhand Police took a jibe at tech billionaire Elon Musk on the occasion of International Password Day. The police department took a funny route to sensitize people about hacking and cyber security. They encouraged users to keep strong and unique passwords in order to keep their personal information secure on the internet. They made an appeal to the general public, advising them to 'make your password as difficult as Elon Musk's son's name.'

Uttarakhand police's Tweet

The Uttarakhand police department tweeted, "This International Password Day, make sure your password is as difficult as the name of Elon Musk's son, to have optimal digital security. Stay cyber safe."

They also attached a poster to the tweet which read, "Elon Musk named his son X Æ A-Xii and you cannot think of a strong and reliable password? Happy password day."

Take a look:

About Elon Musk's son's name

For the unversed, Elon Musk's son's name, X Æ A-12, garnered a lot of attention in 2020 because of being unusual and one of a kind. The Twitter owner had even explained the meaning of the name and the way to pronounce the name in a viral podcast with American comedian Joe Rogan.

Significance of International Password Day

International Password Day is celebrated each year on the first Thursday of May. The day was set aside by Intel Security in 2013. It is also known as World Password Day. The day is celebrated to focus on the need to improve password strength as the first line of defense against cyber security attacks.