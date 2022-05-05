Delhi man plants trees on autorickshaw rooftop to beat the scorching heat

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AFP Mahendra Kumar's auto has plants and trees grown on the rooftop

The heat has been a major concern for the people in India. As the temperature rises on a daily basis, people are looking for relief from the scorching summer. In the meantime, an auto rickshaw driver in the heart of the country has come up with a unique way to beat the heat.

Visuals of auto with plants grown on rooftop have been circulating widely on social media. The owner of this 'green vehicle' is Mahendra Kumar. He has converted his ride into a literal garden to give his customers a relatively better experience during the summer.

"Around two years ago I had this idea during peak summer season... I thought if I could grow some plants on the roof of my auto, it would keep my vehicle cool and give relief to my passengers from the heat," Mahendra told news agency AFP.

"Passengers are so happy to see plants on my rooftop of my auto... they say it is like a natural air conditioner because it acts like an AC and keeps the auto cool," he said.

Mahendra also told AFP other auto drivers are now asking him for similar tips. Kumar isn't the first auto driver to get this idea though.